Who is Vinay Tonse, the SBI veteran set to lead YES BANK as MD & CEO

YES BANK on Thursday announced that Vinay Tonse has joined the bank as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer-Designate, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Tonse will take over the role of MD & CEO from the incumbent, Prashant Kumar, on April 6, 2026.

Tonse, a career banker, has worked across various areas of banking, including treasury, retail banking, corporate banking, international operations, and asset management. He is a commerce graduate from St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Bengaluru, and holds a master's degree in commerce from Bangalore University.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director at State Bank of India (SBI), where he led the bank's retail operations and managed a retail book worth approximately $800 billion - the largest in the country. "During this period, he played a key role in strengthening SBI's customer franchise, and the balance sheet," the bank said.

Tonse has also held leadership roles in SBI's overseas operations, having worked in Singapore for two years and in Osaka for four years. He also served as Managing Director & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, "where his leadership between August 2020 and December 2022 saw assets under management grow from ₹4.32 trillion to Rs 7.32 trillion, reflecting strong and sustained performance across market cycles."

Upon joining YES BANK, Tonse said, "Together with the Board and my colleagues, I remain deeply committed to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders." He also acknowledged the contributions of Prashant Kumar, his predecessor, whose leadership was crucial in stabilising the bank during a critical phase.

YES BANK's Non-Executive Chairman, Rama Subramaniam Gandhi, welcomed Tonse, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities. "I am certain that Vinay Tonse, with his vast experience as a senior banker, will propel YES BANK to its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Vinay."

In his new role, Tonse will continue YES BANK's focus on growing its retail and corporate banking businesses, expanding its branch network, and reinforcing its commitment to strong governance and customer-centric growth.