Why ATMs became cashless more than a year after re-monetisation

Many reasons have been cited for the cash crunch that's suddenly gripped parts of India. The authorities have said there's no shortage of cash, but ATMs do not have enough cash. It increasingly looks like demonetisation's after-effect. The overall tardiness in recalibrating ATMs has come back to bite the government and the RBI.

Back in January, the RBI had reportedly ordered all banks to recalibrate their ATMs - a second time - to facilitate dispensation of the new Rs 200 denomination note, which boasts different dimensions from the other denominations. Though this new note had been made available to banks as early as September 2017, it was yet to reach people because of the recalibration issues. Hitachi Payment Services managing director Loney Antony at the time had said that only 4,000 of the total of 2.4 lakh machines had been recalibrated.

"Each ATM has four cassettes and banks decide on which denomination of the currency is to be put in each of them and then accordingly recalibration is done," explained Navroze Dastur, managing director of NCR Corporation India, a leading ATM manufacturer and service provider. "The process will require an engineer to visit each ATM location and recalibrate one of the cassettes to accommodate the Rs 200 notes". Which is why experts had said that the overhaul would take 5-6 more months.

The cost involved, of course, was a cause for concern. Industry estimates at the time had pegged the cost of this exercise at a whopping Rs 100-120 crore for the country's 2.4 lakh ATMs collectively. Banks had already spent a big amount to recalibrate their ATMs post demonetisation to dispense the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes and Rs 100 notes. In fact, ATM service providers lost nearly Rs 400 crore between November 2016 and June 2017, according to the Hindu Business Line. The RBI's directive in January to recalibrate for Rs 200 notes was a double whammy. And, hence, many ATMs are reportedly yet to start dispensing this new note.

Could the cost burden have prompted some banks to shut down their ATMs? As of February 2018, the country boasted 2,06,485 ATMs, but the number has come down from 2,06,862 in December 2017 and 2,07,656 ATMs last April. Significantly, this is the first time in last five years that the number has dipped instead of going up and it all seems to have started with demonetisation and the subsequent ATM recalibration drive.

Meanwhile, the supply of the Rs 2,000 notes has been halted which has made the situation worse. Since each cassette in the ATM has a capacity to hold 2,000-2,500 notes, the crunch in the Rs 2000 denomination notes is causing the ATMs to run out of cash quickly. The absence of the Rs 200 note is not helping either. Nearly 30 per cent ATMs in some pockets are yet to be turned Rs 200-friendly. These are the pockets where the latest crisis started.

Limited supply apart, the Rs 2000 note itself is acerbating the current cash crunch. As SIS India's Group Managing Director Rituraj Sinha recently pointed out to Moneycontrol, the average ATM withdrawal pre-demonetisation was Rs 3,000 but this has jumped to Rs 5,000 due to the higher presence of Rs 2,000 notes. The latter does not change hands often since return change is usually a problem so it tends to get hoarded involuntarily thus impacting currency circulation.

In order to rectify the situation, the government has decided to hike up the printing of the Rs 500 notes, since ATMs have already been recalibrated to dispense them. "We print about 5 billion of Rs 500 notes per day. We have taken steps to raise this production 5 times. In next couple of days, we'll have a supply of about 25 billion of Rs 500 notes per day," said Garg.