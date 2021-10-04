Yes Bank deposit grows 30.1% on-year, loans and advances up 3.6%

Yes Bank said in a filing on Monday that its deposits have grown 30.1 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,35,815 crore in 2020 to Rs 1,76,672 crore. The lender stated that the September quarter also saw an increase in deposits and loans and advancements over the June quarter.

Loans and advances grew to Rs 1,72,945 crore in the September quarter, over Rs 1,63,645 crore in June. This translates to a quarter-on-quarter growth of 5.7 per cent. Loans and advances grew 3.6 per cent on-year from Rs 1,66,923 crore in 2020.

Deposits grew to Rs 1,76,672 crore in September quarter from Rs 1,63,295 crore in June quarter. Current Account Savings Accounts (CASA) deposits grew Rs 52,029 crore in September quarter from Rs 44,790 crore in June quarter translating to a growth of 16.2 per cent. There has also been a growth of 54.3 per cent from Rs 33,713 crore on-year.

Credit to deposit ratio was at 97.9 per cent in September quarter, while it was at 100.2 per cent in June quarter.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the September quarter stood at 113.1 per cent as against 107.3 per cent a year ago.

Also read: HSBC, Yes Bank join rate cut war; slash home loan rates

Also read: DishTV does U-turn; confirms Yes Bank request to hold EGM, rejig board