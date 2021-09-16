BHEL commissions India's largest 25 MW floating Solar PV plant

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned India's largest floating Solar PV plant. Located in NTPC Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh, the 25 MW floating SPV project covers an area of 100 acres, leading to saving of valuable land resource and conserving water by reducing evaporation. The company said it's a "breakthrough achievement" and a "major step towards self-reliance in floating solar technology".

BHEL's scope of work in the project included design, engineering, procurement and construction of the solar project and has been executed by the recently formed Solar Business Division. BHEL's portfolio of floating SPV projects is the largest in the country, with more than 45 MW projects commissioned and around 107 MW under execution.

BHEL, in a statement, said that with its unique state of the art design, the project is an engineering marvel. The government enterprise said that besides producing clean power, the project will also reduce water evaporation by providing shade to the covered area. It will also have a higher yield as compared to conventional ground-mounted projects due to the cooling effect.

BHEL has designed an innovative floating array to meet the unique requirement of anchoring the support structures without touching or loading, either the reservoir floor or the bund structure. The government enterprise said this complex module array has been designed for the first time in India to withstand gusts of wind up to 180 km/hr. In view of the coastal location of the project site that leads to severe corrosion, all the platform structures and other equipment have been made corrosion resistant.

BHEL, a leading EPC player in the solar industry, has an overall portfolio of more than 1.2 GW.

