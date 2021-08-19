Centre circulates draft Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge) amendment rules; invites public comments

The power ministry, on Wednesday, circulated draft Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge) Amendment Rules, 2021, seeking comments for the same.

The draft amendment rules are put on the ministry's website. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill is expected to de-license power distribution in India and further set the stage for new players to enter the space.

It also sets rules as well as provisions for regulatory authorities in the power sector's state and central departments. With this bill the ministry also proposes to take one more step towards reducing the burden of the distribution licensee in order to reduce the retail tariff for the electricity consumers.

It seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case with telecom services.

"The generating companies are being given an option to sell power to third party and recover their cost. To this extent the fixed cost burden of the distribution licensee shall be reduced. Accordingly following has been proposed," the power ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been facing stiff resistance even before its introduction in the Parliament.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, protesting against the Centre's decision to table the new bill in the Parliament despite reservations raised by the state governments. Banerjee called the new amendments "anti-people."