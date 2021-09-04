Coal India launches software for better assessment of coal resources

State-owned CIL on Saturday said it has launched a software which will help in identifying thin coal seams under the earth crust and improve assessment of resources of fossil fuel using seismic survey during exploration process. The launch of software assumes significance as the present seismic survey techniques for coal resource exploration have their limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the earth, which will now be possible as this new software helps in enhancing resolution of seismic signals leading to delineation of thinnest coal seams.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) has launched a software named 'Spectral Enhancement' (SPE)," the maharatna said in a statement.

CIL's research and development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has developed this first of its kind software in association with Gujrat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI) and the company will also file for its copyright protection.

This 'Made in India' software will also help to save time and cost of coal exploration and thus boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.

CIL CMD Pramod Agrawal launched the software in presence of the R&D Board of the maharatna firm, comprising senior directors of the PSU and expert members from reputed organisations and institutions.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of country's coal output.

