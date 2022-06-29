Coal Ministry asks Environment Dept to include five coal mine pit lakes

Government-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has sought to lead conservation efforts for 5 coal mine pit lakes located in various regions across the country, a statement by the Ministry of Coal stated on Wednesday.

According to the official release from the Ministry, with the support of the relevant state governments and the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, CIL has decided to undertake the conservation of five coal mine pit lakes, in an attempt of which it has sought the inclusion of such pit lakes in the prestigious Ramsar List for wetland conservation.

The five coal mine pit lakes are said to be located in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The government-run coal mining and refining company is currently in the process of preparing the Ramsar Information Sheet (RIS) in order to proceed with conservation efforts.

The Coal Ministry, leading the initiative, stated in its press release that different bird species frequently visit these mine pit water sources, which are also home to avian colonies. It further added that the environment around these water bodies has ameliorated due to the efforts of CIL through large-scale plantation and other soil moisture conservation activities.

In addition to the efforts of CIL, the Ministry is partnering with the World Bank and the German International Cooperation agency- GIZ, among other international organisations to repurpose the abandoned mining sites so that they are secure, ecologically sound, and fit for proper commercial use in the future.

The Ministry also stated that, with the support of international organisations, the reclaimed land would be used for commercial activities such as solar parks, tourism, sports, forestry, agriculture, horticulture, and townships in the coming future.

