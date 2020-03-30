Coronavirus: OMCs announce Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for any coronavirus-related death of supply chain staff

Oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL, HPCL have announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh in case of coronavirus-related death of any LPG delivery boy or other personnel involved in the supply chain.

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the move.

"Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. Well-being of our workers is of paramount importance, this compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India's fight against corona," he wrote on Twitter.



Since LPG has been tagged as an essential item during the lockdown, workers need to ensure that consumers have access to uninterrupted LPG cylinder supply.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23. The move is meant to ensure social distancing among citizens and contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country.

India today crossed 1,000 positive cases of the COVID-19 infection and 29 fatalities.

On a world stage, more than 700,00 positive cases of the virus have been reported along with more than 35,000 deaths.

