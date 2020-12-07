Fuel prices up for 6th straight day; petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel saw an increase in price for the sixth day on the trot across all metro cities in the country on Monday. Petrol price was hiked by 0.3 paise and diesel by 0.26 paise in Delhi on Monday.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 83.71 per litre from Rs 83.41. Diesel rates went up from Rs 73.61 to Rs 73.87 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have breached the Rs 90-mark and Rs 80-mark, respectively. The petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 90.34 per litre and in diesel is Rs 80.51 per litre.

This is the 15th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly a two-month hiatus.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

In the past 18 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.41.

Check out latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, December 7- Rs 83.71/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, December 7-Rs 90.34/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, December 7-Rs 86.51/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, December 7-Rs 85.19/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, December 7-Rs 87.06/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, December 7-Rs 86.51/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, December 7- Rs 81.89/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, December 7-Rs 83.67/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, December 7- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, December 7- Rs 80.51/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, December 7-Rs 79.21/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, December 7- Rs 77.44/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, December 7- Rs 80.60/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, December 7-Rs 78.31/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, December 7- Rs 74.44/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, December 7- Rs 74.29/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell globally on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, according to Reuters. Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT.

