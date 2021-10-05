Gautam Adani plans $50-70 bn investment across clean energy chain

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday said his infrastructure conglomerate will invest between $50-70 billion in organic and inorganic growth opportunities across the entire energy value chain over the next decade.

Speaking at an industry event, he said the port-to-energy group will invest over $20 billion in renewable energy generation alone.

"Over the next decade, we will invest over $20 billion in renewable energy generation. Our overall organic and inorganic investments across the entire green energy value chain will range between $50-70 billion," he said during TiE Summit on Monday.

This will include investments with potential partners for electrolyzer manufacturing, backward integrations to secure the supply chain for our solar and wind generation businesses, and AI-based industrial cloud platforms. He however did not give details of the areas where the investment will be made.

"This puts us well on track to be the world's largest renewable power generating company by 2030," he said.

The global focus on net zero carbon emission and the Indian government's push towards clean and green energy has led to investment commitments from Indian heavyweights.

In June, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Industries will invest Rs 75,000 crore ($10 billion) over the next three years to build a new clean energy business to fuel its commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2035. He is aiming for green hydrogen at $1 a kilogram by the turn of this decade, a price that could threaten fossil fuels.

Adani said the global effort to combat climate change will result in the creation of opportunities equal to trillions of dollars of investments.

Coal helps produce nearly 70% of India’s electricity, although that share has been reducing with more clean energy entering the grid. Adani’s comments come at a time when the worst squeeze on India’s coal supply in almost four years is deepening a power crisis that’s threatening to stall the Indian economy