Govt says maximum pan-India power demand met crosses 201 GW

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday stated that the maximum all-India power demand met was recorded at 201.066 GW as on today (26 April, 2022). It has surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.539 GW, which occurred on 7 July 2021, it stated.

The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country, the ministry said. In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent. Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in months of May-June, it added.

"The government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Power Minister R K Singh had met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss higher availability of rakes for the power sector for increasing coal supply to thermal plants amid rising electricity demand in the country.

Thermal power plants, especially those far from coal mines, are grappling with low coal stocks even as power demand has surged due to soaring temperatures.

The power ministry in a statement said that R K Singh and Vaishnaw held a meeting to discuss short-term and long-term strategies for dealing with increasing power demand.

The ministers also discussed increasing operational efficiency for loading and unloading of coal, increasing percentage of rakes allotment for the power sector, and other logistics issues, the release had added.