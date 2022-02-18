Hydro power giant NHPC incorporates NHPC Renewable Energy for clean energy biz

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has incorporated NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd for clean energy business.

As per a BSE filing, the new company was registered with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, on February 16, 2022 for development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen projects.

This comes against the backdrop of the government's focus on renewable energy and target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.

The government on Thursday unveiled the first part of the much-awaited National Hydrogen Policy, allowing free inter-state wheeling of renewable energy used in the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, among other things.

State-owned NTPC has already incorporated NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for its expansion in clean energy space.



Also Read: Domestic air traffic falls 43% to 64.08 lakh passengers in Jan: DGCA

Also Read: BT Brainstorm: RBI may look at reverse repo rate hike in April, says Keki Mistry