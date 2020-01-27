India to look into long-term gas pricing mechanism from Qatar: Dharmendra Pradhan

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday the country needs to look into the pricing mechanism of existing long term gas supply contracts with Qatar. He was speaking to a gathering of oil company officials in New Delhi.
India imports 8.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually under a long-term supply deal with Qatar. Spot prices, or current market prices, of LNG have dropped to multi-year lows in January, highlighting the loss being borne by LNG importing countries tied in long term contracts with suppliers.
Also read:International Energy Agency slams govt over pricing policy of natural gas
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today