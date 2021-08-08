India's power consumption jumps 9.3% to 28.08 BU in August first week

India power consumption jumped 9.3% to 28.08 billion units (BU) during the first week of August over improved economic activities post easing of COVID-19 restrictions across states, according to power ministry data.

During the same week last year, India's power consumption stood at 25.68 BU while in 2019 it was 25.18 BU during August 1-7. For the entire month of August 2020, the country's power consumption was 109.21 BU, lower compared to 111.52 BU in the same month of 2019.

Experts are of the opinion that the recovery in power consumption and demand during the first week of August is consistent and would further improve as several states have relaxed lockdown curbs for boosting economic activities.

They added that power demand and consumption would witness a further improvement due to higher commercial and industrial demand in the coming days, but the only concern is another wave of pandemic which may deter this recovery.



Commercial and industrial power demand as well as consumption in India got negatively affected from April onwards this year due to lockdown restrictions imposed by states to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 188.59GW during the first week of August, which is 14% higher than 165.42 GW in the same period last year.

Last year, the peak power demand met in the entire month of August was 167.52GW, which was lower than 177.52 GW during the same month in 2019, showing the impact of pandemic on power demand.

The Central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, which had led to a significant drop in power demand across commercial and industrial sectors.

Power consumption had recorded 4.6% year-on-year growth in September 2020, and 11.6% in October 2020. In November, power consumption growth slowed to 3.12%, mainly due to early onset of winters. In December, it grew 4.5% and 4.4% in January 2021.

In February this year power consumption stood at 103.25 BU, compared to 103.81 BU a year ago. In March, power consumption grew nearly 22% to 120.63 BU, compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020.

April 2021 saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5%. The second wave of the pandemic struck in the middle of the month which significantly slowed down recovery.

Power consumption in the country witnessed 6.6% year-on-year growth in May at 108.80 BU despite a low base of 102.08 BU in May 2020. Power consumption in July this year grew nearly 11% to 124.42 BU compared to 112.14BU in the same month a year ago.

