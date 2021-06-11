IREDA invites bids for Centre's Rs 4,500 cr solar PLI scheme

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Friday invited bids from solar module manufacturers for setting up solar manufacturing units under the Centre's Rs 4,500 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has made PSU IREDA, the implementing agency for the PLI scheme. Earlier in April, the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 4,500 crore scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of solar Photo Voltaic ( PV) modules. IREDA had floated a notice inviting application documents for the PLI scheme on May 25 on the PSU's website. The electronic application process had gone live on May 31.

The last date for submitting applications for the PLI scheme is June 30, 2021. The selection process for the successful bidders is expected to be completed by July 31, 2021.

Applicants are required to set up either a brownfield or greenfield manufacturing facility for the entire capacity allotted under the PLI scheme. They are not allowed to set up a mix of brownfield or greenfield under the conditions of the scheme. "Manufacturing capacity/unit, for which required capital goods have been imported before the last date of bid submission, will not be eligible for participation under this PLI scheme. The minimum capacity of the manufacturing unit to be installed shall be 1,000 Megawatt," noted the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in a press release. The amount under the PLI scheme will be granted to the successful applicants every year for a period of five years.

The ministry said currently, solar capacity addition relies primarily on importing solar PV cells and modules as the domestic industry is limited in this field.

"The National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules will reduce import dependence in a strategic sector like electricity and as such reinforce the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," it said.

