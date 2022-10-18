ISA committed to set up effective mechanism for green energy transition: R K Singh

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), which is the nodal global body set up to improve solar energy access, is all set to present its energy transition agenda at the upcoming COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference in Egypt next month. The alliance with around 110 countries in participation is working towards providing greater green energy access to the deprived countries.

Declaring that energy transition was impossible without first ensuring energy access to the deprived, Raj Kumar Singh, who is the president of ISA, said the alliance is committed to put an effective mechanism in place to help countries in need.

“Energy transition is a big global challenge that will be discussed in COP27 next month. We will be there to push this cause. Our efforts will continue with the developed countries,” said Singh at the 5th Assembly of ISA in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Declaring that the transition was impossible without first ensuring energy access to the deprived, Singh, who is also the union minister for new and renewable energy, said ISA is committed to set up an effective mechanism to ensure energy access to all, especially in Africa.

“The only essential requirement for some countries is a mechanism for payment and insurance security,” he said.

ISA would, therefore, be creating a framework for payment security as well as set up a fund for insurance. Once both are in place, investments would come automatically for solar power projects, he added.

“As far as knowledge, consultancy, and expertise for projects are concerned, ISA is already providing that infrastructure. We are also running programmes for solar bids and these will be scaled up,” said Singh. ‘

He added that: “What ISA will be doing is that before energy transition happens it will be resolving the issue of access to electricity with green energy.”

Singh further added that ISA’s objective was to reach electricity to about 700 million people globally who at present don’t have access to it. He stated that this would be achieved through knowledge sharing, provision of consultancy services and designing of solar grids towards a greener planet.

Agreeing to his points, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, co-president ISA, said that it was a challenging period for the world, especially after the Russian-Ukraine war.

“The European countries are the most vulnerable. With our alliance, the objective is to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. This is not only a climate imperative but also a step towards energy independence and energy security for all of us,” said Zacharopoulou.

ISA works with countries to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable way to transition to a carbon-neutral future. One of ISA’s objectives is to unlock $1 trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of renewable technology and its financing.