NTPC inks MoU with French energy major EDU for cooperation in international power sector

State-run power giant NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French energy company Électricité de France (EDF) to innovate solutions for the energy transition.

Taking to Twitter French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain informed that both the countries together "can boost India's ambitious renewable energy targets" and build "smarter, more efficient reliable grids."

This MoU b/w @ntpclimited & @EDFofficiel brings together France and India's largest power groups to find the innovative solutions we need for the energy transition. Together, we can boost India's ambitious renewable energy targets & build smarter, more efficient & reliable grids. pic.twitter.com/2bELOi3EZr — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, EDF India said the MoU paves the way for global cooperation in an attempt to develop sustainable projects for a low-carbon energy future.

"The MoU will bear witness to the cooperation between EDF, France and India's largest power major NTPC for exploring power project development opportunities around regions of mutual interest like Middle-East, Europe & Africa," according to an official statement.

The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, R&D, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.

EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.

The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.