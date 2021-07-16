NTPC invites online bids for EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in UP

State-owned NTPC has invited online bids on a "two-stage" bidding basis for the EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in Uttar Pradesh. The bids commenced on June 22, and will conclude this month on July 27, NTPC said in a statement.

The power giant said its wholly-owned subsidiary "NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd has invited online bids on a two-stage bidding basis for the EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) package of waste-to-energy facility at Ramna, Varanasi."

A waste-to-energy plant with waste segregation facility of 600 tonnes per day fresh Municipal Solid Waste will be installed under the project. The plan will be designed in a modular fashion for assembly, testing, maintenance and replacement of individual sub-assemblies.

The facility is expected to be commissioned by September 30, 2022.



