Peak power demand down by 5.6% to 167GW till August 15

The peak power demand has declined to 5.65 per cent in the first fortnight of August in the country. As per the data by the power ministry, peak power demand was at 167.49 GW in the first fortnight of August, down by 5.56 per cent from 177.52 GW recorded in the same month last year.

Moreover, the peak power demand was recorded declined by 2.61 per cent at 170.54GW in July this year against 175.12 GW in the same month last year.

Industry experts said that power demand has been stabilising since May this year with commercial and industrial activities virtually at a standstill due to the lockdown.

The power demand declined by around 25 per cent in April.

The electricity demand rose May onwards after easing of the lockdown for more commercial and industrial activities.

The spurt in electricity demand from May onwards raised hopes that it will touch normal levels (recorded in same month last year) from August onwards in the country.

Experts further said that the power consumption as well as demand expected to touch normal level (recorded in the same month last year,) this month onwards and the exact position would be known only after the end of August when complete monthly data would be available.

In June this year, peak power demand met had dipped by 9.6 per cent to 164.98 GW, as compared to 182.45 GW in June 2019.

In May this year, the peak power demand met stood at 166.22 GW, 8.9 per cent less than 182.53 GW in the year-ago period.

While in April it stood at 132.73 GW, around 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier mainly due to lower commercial and industrial demand due to lockdown.

The data also showed the slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 3.6 per cent in July at 112.24 billion units (BU) as compared to 116.48 BU in same month last year.

Power consumption in June had declined by 10.93 per cent to 105.08 BU, as compared to 117.98 BU in the same month last year.

Similarly, power consumption in the country was down by 14.86 per cent in May and 23.21 per cent April this year.

(With PTI inputs)

