Peak power demand drops further to 5.6% in first two weeks of August

Peak power demand sank further to 5.6 per cent in the first two weeks of August, against the 2.61 per cent slump recorded in July, according to power ministry data.

Peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country. It was at 167.49 GW in the first two weeks (fortnight) of August, down by 5.65 per cent from 177.52 GW registered in August 2019.

Peak power demand met was logged at 170.54 GW in July this year, down 2.61 per cent as against 175.12 GW in the same month last year.

Industry experts opine that power demand stabilising since May this year after the government eased lockdown restrictions to encourage economic activity.

The government had imposed the lockdown to contain COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, which resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand for power.

Power demand declined by around 25 per cent in April.

Electricity demand rose from May onwards after easing of the lockdown for more commercial and industrial activities.

The spurt in electricity demand from May onwards raised hopes that it would touch normal levels (recorded in the same month last year) from August onwards in the country.

Experts further said that the power consumption, as well as demand expected to touch normal level (recorded in the same month last year) this month onwards and the exact position, would be known only after the end of August when complete monthly data would be available.

In June this year, peak power demand met had dipped by 9.6 per cent to 164.98 GW, as compared to 182.45 GW in June 2019.

In May dis year, the peak power demand met stood at 166.22 GW, 8.9 per cent less than 182.53 GW in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, in April it stood at 132.73 GW, around 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier, mainly due to lower commercial and industrial demand due to the lockdown.

The data also showed that the slump in power consumption narrowed to just 3.6 per cent in July at 112.24 billion units (BU) as compared to 116.48 BU in the same month last year.

Power consumption in June declined by 10.93 per cent to 105.08 BU, as compared to 117.98 BU in the same month last year.

Similarly, power consumption in the country was down by 14.86 per cent in May and 23.21 per cent in April this year.