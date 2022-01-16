Power consumption jumps 1.5% in first fortnight of January

India's power consumption grew marginally at 1.5 per cent in the first fortnight of January to 49.34 billion units (BU) compared to the same period a year ago, showing the impact of local restrictions imposed by states amid the third wave of COVID-19.

During January 1 to 14 in 2021, electricity consumption stood at 48.59 BU, as per power ministry data.

Power consumption in the entire January last year was 109.76 BU, which was 4.4 per cent higher than 105.15 BU in January 2020.

According to the data, peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 179.59 GW during January 1 to 14 this year, compared to 178.88 GW in the same period of the previous year.

It was 189.39 GW for the entire month of January 2021, and 170.97 GW in January 2020.

Experts are of the view that the slowdown in power consumption growth in the first fortnight of January clearly shows the impact of local restrictions imposed by states amid the third wave of COVID-19 which affected industrial and commercial demand.

The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which has forced many states to impose local restrictions like night and weekend curfews. They have also taken measures like banning dining in bars and restaurants.

The experts opined that the power demand as well consumption would remain subdued due to local restrictions imposed by the states.

Power consumption had grown by 3.4 per cent in December 2021 to 109.25 BU from 105.62 BU in the same month of 2020.

In November 2021, power consumption grew by 2.5 per cent to 99.32 BU from 96.88 BU in November 2020.

Many states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic in April 2021, which affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand.

Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell.

Power consumption witnessed a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2021 at 108.80 BU, from 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

In June 2021, it grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU, compared to 105.08 BU in the same month in 2020.

In July 2021, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU year-on, while in August power consumption surged by over 17 per cent at 127.88 BU compared to 109.21 BU in the same month in 2020.

Power consumption in September 2021 witnessed flat growth at 112.43 BU, mainly due to delayed monsoon.

