Successfully implemented UHVDC transmission link between western, southern grids: BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday announced that it has played a key role in successfully implementing the ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) link between the western and southern grid region.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has added another feather in its cap by playing a key role in the successful implementation of the +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) Link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu)," noted the state-owned firm in an official statement.

BHEL explained that it contributed significantly to the project by supplying converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors and instrument transformers from its Bhopal plant; and thyristor valves from its Electronics Division in Bengaluru.

According to the firm, this project will bring relief to the power deficit southern grid of the country.

The state-owned firm added that the thyristor valves are used to convert AC power, that is generated at the IPPs at Raigarh, into DC power for transmitting it over an HVDC transmission line of over 1,800 km. They are then used for converting DC power back into AC at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the southern grid.

BHEL, in partnership with Hitachi-ABB Power Grids Limited, had secured the order for this project from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in 2016.

This was the second UHVDC transmission project that BHEL has been involved with. Prior to this, BHEL had been involved in the successful execution of the first of its kind Agra Converter Terminal for North-East Agra +800 kV, 6000 MW, Multi-Terminal HVDC link in September-2016 (Bipole-1) and September-2017 (Bipole-2).

