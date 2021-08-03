Centre approves budget of Rs 619.48 cr for flyovers, bridges along Gurgaon-Beawar NH

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday that the Centre has approved a budget of Rs 619.48 cr for the construction of underpass, flyovers and bridges on the 6 lane Gurgaon-Beawar national highway. This would include the construction of 18 flyovers and 6 bridges on the national highway.

The union minister explained on Twitter that demands had been made for the construction of more structures such as underpass, flyovers and bridges for faster and safer movement of traffic along the 6 lanes Gurgaon- Beawar national highway. "For faster and safer movement of traffic on 6 Lane Gurgaon - Jaipur - Kishangarh - Ajmer - Beawar NH, there have been demands for more structures such as Underpass, flyover and bridges," wrote Gadkari on Twitter.

"These have been approved with a budget of 619.48Cr. This includes construction of 18 flyovers and 6 bridges," wrote Gadkari in another tweet.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari had instructed to open one side of the 1.6-km-long Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala. "This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary," Gadkari had said on Twitter.

The tunnel is expected to improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North-South Corridor without endangering wildlife. "Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, transformation in the infrastructure of the country is ensuring better economic opportunities to every citizen," added Gadkari upon making the announcement.

