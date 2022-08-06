Compact, stylish, cheap: 5 reasons to buy a studio apartment

A large room to pack in work and leisure and when a guest arrives, it converts to a guest room as well! Versatile and easy to maintain, studio apartments are compact apartment units that do not have separate bedrooms and usually have integrated kitchens. Young professionals who work and live independently enjoy the studio lifestyle. They also serve as great first homes.

Here are five reasons for buying a studio apartment:

A smart, compact living space

Compact and easy to maintain, studios offer a good solution for hassle-free accommodation, close to work. But they are mostly promoted in urban hubs like Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, and Pune – essentially employment hubs that attract young talent from all over the country. Ashwinder R Singh, CEO (Residential properties), Bhartiya UrbanStudio says “Studios have become popular in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Delhi because of the technology companies operating out of these cities. The amenities offered by these apartments make them popular among young professionals.”

Living close to work

Studios are usually built as part of a commercial building which has a mixed-use plan or as a section of a large apartment complex with varied floor plans. Mostly, employees of companies whose offices are located in the vicinity, check into these flats. Some of these are also taken on rent by global professionals who need a home away from home. Naturally, the location of the studio becomes important. Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park says, “Studios mostly serve as residential solutions for busy employees and we do see both domestic and global professionals working in India, showing a preference for such compact living,”

Easy on the pocket

Studios are primarily appealing because they are easy on the wallet. In most cities, studios start from a range of Rs 20-25 lakh but they can go up the price chart depending on how they are furnished. The EMI spent on buying a studio often as much as one spends on monthly rent. Besides, buyers get the advantage of multiple amenities while staying in a studio apartment, and the price usually depends on what they have to offer.

Pankaj Pal, Group Executive Director, AIPL says, “The price of a studio apartment depends on its location, size, amenities, services, catchment area and so on. The facilities can be 24/7 reception and concierge desk, housekeeping facility, laundry service, food court, retail shops, entertainment avenues, state-of-the-art gymnasium, swimming pool, spa, and so on, depending on how the project has been planned.” The facilities make studio life a well-supported experience. Energy costs and maintenance are both low as well because of the size of these flats.

Work from home

It is easy to multi-function from a studio because of the versatility they provide for people living and working in them. With work from home and hybrid work now accepted widely, studios are a good option to live and work from. They serve as great bachelor pads to work from or grow a home-based business. Studios are generally about hassle-free urban living and investing in one early on ensures good returns at a later stage. Studios are also always in demand because not too many builders construct studios.

Takes little to style

Studios are easy to style because it is mostly, just one big room. While they do not provide a variety of functional areas, studios can be given easy, frequent makeovers and one can keep renewing their living space.