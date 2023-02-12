'Delhi to Jaipur in 3.5 hours': PM Modi to inaugurate first section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today at around 3 pm. The new stretch is expected to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

The 246 km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The operationalisation of this section is expected to provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

From Dausa, the Prime Minister will dedicate to nation road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore on Sunday.

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest Expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 kilometre to 1,242 kilometre and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore.

This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore.

