'Delhi to Katra in 6 hrs, Mumbai in 12': Nitin Gadkari says 27 new highways will be ready by December

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that 27 green express highways will be built by the end of December to reduce travel time. And by December, he said there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be 2.5 hour, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours, and Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur 2 hours and Chennai to Bangalore also 2 hours.

Addressing an event, Gadkari emphasized on reduction of logistics costs from 14-16 per cent to 10 per cent with cooperation, coordination and communication among stakeholders. He added that by reducing logistics costs there will be a great saving and by which 50 per cent increase in exports can be achieved.

The minister also said that technology, innovation and research are very important for achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

Talking about pollution, he said the government is importing 16 lakh crore of fossil fuel which is creating a lot of pollution. "...decision has been taken to make 27 green express highways to reduce travel time and by end of December there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be 2 1/2 hour, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours and Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours," he said.

Gadkari said public transport needs to be encouraged with the Centre and states working together as a team. He stressed on diversification of agriculture into the energy and power sector and the use of alternative fuels like bioethanol, LNG, and bio CNG.

Also read: India asks Amazon to stop selling seatbelt alarm blockers after Cyrus Mistry's death in road accident

Also read: Nitin Gadkari says sale of petrol, diesel vehicles must be discouraged