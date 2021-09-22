Godrej Properties records sale of Rs 575 cr in a day

Real estate developers Godrej Properties saw sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day. The record sales came during the launch of the second phase of its Godrej Woods project in Noida.Total sales in the project in the past 6 months have reached Rs 1,140 crore. The forest-themed phase is called Evergreen.

The developer said that it sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of the launch. The company called it one of the most successful launches in recent times in the country.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods,” said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO at Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties entered the Delhi-NCR market in 2010. It has 17 projects across five cities, out of which six projects have been delivered.

The Godrej Woods project in Noida Sector 43 boasts a lush green cover with more than 600 trees. It offers amenities such as infinity pools, cafe, rivulet, clubhouse, forest trail, elevated walkway and more.

The project is in line with Godrej’s commitment to sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its projects would be third party certified green buildings.

