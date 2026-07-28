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Grid bottleneck: India forced to switch off enough solar power to run 1.4 million homes

Grid bottleneck: India forced to switch off enough solar power to run 1.4 million homes

Transmission delays and coal plant operating limits pushed solar power curtailment to an all-time high of 8.1 TWh during the peak summer months, even as electricity demand touched an all-time high.  

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 4:52 PM IST
Grid bottleneck: India forced to switch off enough solar power to run 1.4 million homesTotal curtailment in Q1FY27 stood at 8.1 TWh (TWh is terawatt-hour that equals to 1 billion kWh), with the highest level reported in May at 3.2 TWh, followed by 2.3 TWh each in April and June 2026.

India recorded 8.1 TWh of solar power curtailment, equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 1.4 million households, during the peak summer months of April-June 2026, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Total curtailment in Q1FY27 stood at 8.1 TWh (TWh is terawatt-hour that equals to 1 billion kWh), with the highest level reported in May at 3.2 TWh, followed by 2.3 TWh each in April and June 2026.

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Curtailment refers to the forced reduction of electricity generation when the grid is unable to absorb the power being produced.
Replying to a question in Parliament, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said renewable energy curtailment is implemented to ensure reliable and secure operation of the grid.

“As per information received from Grid Controller of India Limited, solar power curtailment and restrictions are being carried out to maintain grid security and due to a mismatch between the commissioning of transmission lines and RE projects,” Naik said.

India’s peak power demand reached a record 270.82 GW on May 21, 2026, driven by intense heatwave conditions and high cooling appliance usage.

The issue is linked to India’s coal fleet. Coal plants are required to operate above a minimum technical load of 55%, limiting how much they can reduce output during sunny hours.

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When solar output peaks but electricity demand dips because of milder weather, coal plants remain online to meet evening demand, forcing grid operators to curtail solar generation.

This puts pressure on grid infrastructure, while delays in evacuation infrastructure have prompted many solar power generators to slow the commissioning of new capacity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 4:52 PM IST
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