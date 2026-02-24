Indian Railways' big bonanza for 4 states: Rail network to grow by 307 km with Rs 9,072 crore push

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved three major railway infrastructure projects with a total cost of Rs 9,072 crore. These projects, covering key regions in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, aim to enhance connectivity and support regional economic growth.

The projects include: Gondia-Jabalpur doubling, Punarakh-Kiul 3rd and 4th line, and Gamharia-Chandil 3rd and 4th line.

These three projects covering 8 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kms, the Cabinet said in a statement.

The proposed multi-tracking project will also enhance connectivity to 5,407 villages, which have a population of about 98 lakhs. "The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion," the Cabinet said.

The capacity expansion will also facilitate the transportation of vital commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, and foodgrains. The projects are expected to boost freight traffic by 52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Furthermore, they will contribute to India's sustainability goals by reducing oil imports by 6 crore litres and lowering CO2 emissions by 30 crore kilograms annually—equivalent to planting one crore trees.

According to the Cabinet, the proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kachnar Shiv Temple (Jabalpur), Kanha National Park (Balaghat), Gangulpara Dam and Waterfall, Pench National Park, Dhuandhar waterfall, Bargi Dam, Gomji-Somji temple, Chandil Dam, Dalma Hill Top, Hesakocha Waterfall, Raijama Ghati, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, etc.

Gondia–Jabalpur section

Among the three projects, the Gondia–Jabalpur section stands out as the longest, with a target of doubling 231 kilometers. This crucial route connects the Howrah–Mumbai High-Density Network (HDN) at Gondia and the Itarsi–Varanasi High Utilisation Network (HUN) at Jabalpur, offering the shortest path between key destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The project spans several districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, including Gondia, Jabalpur, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat. As part of the project, Rs 450 crore has been allocated for wildlife underpasses and fencing, ensuring safe passage for local wildlife.

The upgrades will enhance connectivity to major pilgrimage sites such as Rameswaram, Madurai, Ayodhya Dham, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. The section will also improve access to popular tourist destinations like Kanha National Park, Pench Tiger Reserve, Kachnar Shiv Temple, Gangulpara Dam, and Dhuandhar Waterfall.

Key economic hubs, including power plants, ordnance factories, and mines, will benefit from the enhanced connectivity.

Additionally, the project will facilitate an extra freight capacity of 7.6 million tonnes per annum, leading to significant logistical cost savings of Rs. 350 crore annually. Moreover, the project is expected to generate 78 lakh human-days of employment.



