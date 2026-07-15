India’s biggest nuclear island EPC tender opens with ₹28,000 crore project in Rajasthan

In a major milestone in India’s nuclear energy expansion, bids have been invited for 2800 MW, the largest Nuclear Island EPC packages ever floated for India’s indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) programme, estimated at over Rs 28,000 crore.

Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI) - a subsidiary of NPCIL and a Joint Venture of NPCIL and NTPC Limited, inviting bids for the Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) for Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) Units 1–4 (4 x 700 MWe).

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The comprehensive package covers engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, testing and commissioning assistance of critical nuclear island systems for four PHWR units of 700 MWe capacity each.

“The project marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem, promoting advanced engineering capabilities, and accelerating the country’s clean energy transition. It also presents substantial opportunities for Indian industry to participate in one of the nation’s largest nuclear infrastructure initiatives,” said the NPCIL.

Calling it as a significant opportunity for the Indian industry and MSMEs, the NPCIL further said it reinforces the shared commitment towards delivering reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity in support of India’s long-term energy security and the national vision of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

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The project is a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and NTPC Limited, with NTPC holding a 49%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in September, 2025. The plant will feature four indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MWe each, spread over slightly more than 1,300 acres on the right bank of the Mahi river, upstream of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar dam.