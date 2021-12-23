Mumbai posts sharpest rise in data centre capacity in Asia Pacific: Knight Frank report

Mumbai recorded the largest supply increase in data centre capacity in Asia Pacific Region, up 24 per cent in a single quarter, adding 200MW in Q3 2021, according to a report by property consultants, Knight Frank.

The colocation supply in India's financial capital Mumbai increased significantly in the first three quarters of this year, and for the first time, the city’s total IT capacity crossed the gigawatt mark (alongside Shanghai and Tokyo in Asia Pacific) in Q3 2021, Knight Frank stated in its latest Data Centre Report 2021, published in partnership with data centre research and analytics platform DC Byte.

Among the European, West Asian and African countries, London witnessed the highest supply increase of 57 MW, driven by self-build announcements, the report further revealed.

It also cited that the quarterly take-up of IT power in Mumbai has increased from 2.78MW in Q2 2021 to 6.42MW Q3 2021, the highest quarterly take-up on record. Total IT capacity in the city jumped from 812MW in Q2 to 1,006MW in Q3,

Commenting on the research, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, “Mumbai is amongst the top established datacentre hubs in the APAC region. As digital transformation accelerates amidst the 4th industrial revolution, demand for digital infrastructure such as data centres is certain to grow. The digital economy in India is estimated to grow to a staggering US$1 trillion by 2025; data centres constitute an integral part of this growth story, which has only gathered steam since the onset of the pandemic and its associated disruptions.”

The Knight Frank report also noted that India being one of the most populated countries in the world, rising mobile penetration is leading to massive increase in data consumption along with large and growing base of global users for digital mediums such as social media applications, IOT devices and OTT, as well as gaming platforms.

The report also cited that 2021 brought uncertainty as to what demand would look like after the accelerated buy-cycles of the initial COVID reaction in the EMEA (Europe, The Middle East and Africa) market.

"After some steady growth in Q1 and Q2, the third quarter witnessed a decline in new supply. Total supply for the region increased by around 200MW, compared with growth of 400MW in Q2 and just under 300MW in Q1," it noted.

