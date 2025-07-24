National Highway network expands over 60% since 2014; Rs 7.8 lakh crore projects underway

The Government has informed the Lok Sabha that the country’s National Highway (NH) network has expanded significantly over the last decade. The total length of NHs has grown from 91,287 km in March 2014 to 146,342 km as of June 2025, marking an increase of over 60%.

In addition to the expansion of the general NH network, the length of access-controlled National High-Speed Corridors (HSCs) or expressways has risen sharply. The government stated that the total length of HSCs has gone up from 93 km in 2014 to approximately 5,110 km today. Of this, 2,636 km has been operationalized across several states, including Rajasthan (964 km), Haryana (583 km), Gujarat (310 km), Uttar Pradesh (232 km), Telangana (153 km), and Karnataka (151 km), among others.

The pace of highway construction has also shown a steady upward trend. In 2014-15, the construction rate stood at 12 km per day, which increased to a peak of 37 km per day in 2020-21. Over the 10-year period from 2014 to 2024, the average pace of construction has been approximately 26.3 km per day, with a total of over 96,000 km of NHs constructed during this time. In 2023-24 alone, 12,349 km of highways were built at an average pace of 34 km per day.

In response to a parliamentary question, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 1,240 National Highway projects are currently under construction. These projects cover a cumulative length of approximately 29,400 km and are being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹7.8 lakh crore.

The government’s data reflects the scale and momentum of India’s infrastructure drive, especially in the roads sector, under various national programs since 2014.