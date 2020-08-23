Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 35 highway projects worth over Rs 9,400 crore in MP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone of and inaugurate 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh on August 25, 2020, according to an official statement. These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of 1,139 kilometers, involving construction value of over Rs 9,400 crore.

These road projects will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the State, as per the statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

As per the ministry, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will preside over the virtual function, which will be attended by Union Ministers Thavarchand Gehlot and Narendra Singh Tomar and other officers from the Centre and the State.

Earlier on August 18, Gadkari laid the foundation stones of Rs 3,000-crore highway projects in Manipur and said the government will soon take up additional projects worth Rs 16,023 crore in the state. The minister also promised to also expedite the ongoing Rs 2,250-crore highway works in the state and termed it as his "priority".

Gadkari has stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country. In a review meeting on new green highways policy, he said that it should be the mission of the ministry to reduce cost of construction by 25 per cent and for this new technologies are required.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari calls for cutting road construction cost by 25%

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones for 13 highway projects in Manipur virtually

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari launches 'Harit Path' app to monitor plantation along national highways