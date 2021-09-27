Patel Engineering bags order of Rs 1,251 cr Teesta-VI Hydro Power Project

Patel Engineering announced on Monday that it has bagged an order of Rs 1,251 crore for a hydro power project in South Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd., an arm of the state-run NHPC.

“Patel Engineering, a civil construction Company specializing in the hydropower sector has bagged a Rs. 1,251 crore, Lot II Civil Work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC Ltd.” was said in a company statement.

Teesta Stage-VI HE Project in Sirwani Village of Sikkim is a Run of River (RoR) Scheme for the utilisation of the power potential of Teesta River Basin.

Patel Engineering is an infrastructure and construction company founded in 1949. It constructs dams, tunnels, micro-tunnels, powerhouses, irrigation projects, highways, roads, bridges, railway tunnels, refineries etc. It has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunneling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organizations.

Also read: Invesco renews demand for EGM to reshuffle Zee Entertainment board