PPP model is a key driver of efficient and scalable infrastructure development, says Sandeep Gulati, of Egis India  

With the push on the peddle for quite some time, the government has accelerated India’s infrastructure development over the past few years. After last year’s shortfall in budgeted expenditure, the industry is expecting a major boost in momentum after the union budget was tabled in February. Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of Egis India & South Asia shares his views on the current state of infrastructure development, key challenges, and the prospects ahead of the country in a candid chat with Business Today’s Arnab Dutta. Edited excerpts:

Business Today: What is your overall impression of infrastructure development in India and the government’s initiatives?

Sandeep Gulati: The union budget for FY26 is a bold step towards building a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive infrastructure ecosystem. It reflects the government’s strong commitment to modernizing and expanding the country's infrastructure through key initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, asset monetization, and public-private partnerships. The focus on nationwide growth, equitable distribution, and regional development offers a clear blueprint for India’s long-term infrastructure growth. We are excited about these prospects and look forward to contributing to their successful implementation.

BT: How significant is the PM Gati Shakti initiative and how does it benefit infrastructure planning?

SG: PM Gati Shakti is a game-changer. By enhancing data access for the private sector and integrating 16 ministries and major schemes, it streamlines infrastructure planning and ensures better coordination across sectors like transportation, energy, and logistics. The budget’s announcement to enhance this initiative will improve collaboration between public and private stakeholders. This, in turn, will drive efficiency and accelerate infrastructure development across the country. It provides an excellent opportunity for the next five years by ensuring that infrastructure benefits all regions of India.

BT: Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) have been a focus area in the budget. How does that impact infrastructure development?

SG: The PPP model is a key driver of efficient and scalable infrastructure development. The introduction of a three-year project pipeline by infrastructure-related ministries will allow faster project execution, while the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) ensures financial backing. Encouraging states to adopt PPPs will further strengthen the ecosystem and create a vibrant, dynamic infrastructure landscape. At Egis, we believe this approach is crucial for delivering world-class infrastructure, combining public sector policy strength with private sector innovation and efficiency.

BT: How does the government’s asset monetization plan for 2025-30 impact infrastructure growth?

SG: The asset monetization plan is a strategy to unlock capital from existing infrastructure assets and reinvest it into new projects. The ₹10 lakh crore target is an ambitious yet realistic goal that will help accelerate infrastructure development. The focus on refining regulatory measures and creating an enabling environment for both domestic and foreign investment is key to making this plan successful. By monetizing non-core assets, the government can ensure sustainable infrastructure development without overburdening the fiscal system, which will ultimately support India’s long-term economic ambitions.

BT: What are the key challenges against the initiatives that may hamper infrastructure growth?

SG: The key challenges in implementing the budget’s infrastructure initiatives will revolve around timely execution, ensuring financial discipline, and creating robust regulatory frameworks for PPPs. Additionally, states will need to enhance their capacity to execute large-scale projects effectively. There is also a pressing need for skill development to ensure that the workforce is ready to meet the demands of these transformative projects. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders—government, private sector, and local authorities.

BT: What is Egis’s role in contributing to India’s infrastructure vision in the coming years?

SG: Egis is deeply committed to contributing to India’s infrastructure vision. With our extensive experience in engineering consulting across sectors like transportation, water, energy, and urban development, we are well-positioned to support the government’s initiatives. Our role is to provide cutting-edge solutions, from design to execution, ensuring that projects are both technically sound and sustainable.

As we move forward, the role of engineering firms like Egis in contributing to the country’s ambitious goals will be essential. Through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and a commitment to sustainability, we are confident that India will emerge as a global leader in infrastructure development. We believe that the next five years will be crucial in realizing India’s growth potential, and we are ready to play our part in this transformative journey.