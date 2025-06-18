Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass: How to get 200 toll-free trips on NH expressways

In a move aimed at simplifying and incentivizing digital toll collection for private vehicle owners, the Government of India has introduced an “Annual Pass” facility for FASTag users, allowing seamless travel on select toll plazas across the country. The initiative will be operational starting August 15, 2025, and is expected to benefit frequent highway travelers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new scheme:

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass allows private cars, jeeps, and vans to make up to 200 toll-free trips per year on designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas. After either 200 trips or one year from activation—whichever comes first—the pass will expire and revert to the standard pay-per-use FASTag model.

Where and How to Get It?

The Annual Pass can be purchased only via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the NHAI website. It requires:

• An eligible private vehicle FASTag (not blacklisted or misused)

• A payment of ₹3,000 for the base year 2025–26

• Verification of the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN)

Do I Need a New FASTag?

No. If you already have a valid FASTag linked to your vehicle’s registration number, and it’s properly affixed to the windshield, you don’t need a new one. However, FASTags linked only to chassis numbers are ineligible—the VRN must be updated to activate the Annual Pass.

Where Is It Valid?

The Annual Pass is valid only on NH and NE toll plazas managed by NHAI. It does not apply to tolls on state highways or other expressways managed by local or state authorities. At those locations, your FASTag will function as a regular tag and toll fees will be deducted as usual.

How Are Trips Counted?



• Open Tolling (point-based): Each direction (inbound/outbound) counts as one trip

• Closed Tolling: A full journey (entry + exit) counts as one trip

After 200 such trips, users can re-purchase the pass even before the year ends.

Important Rules to Note

• Only applicable to private, non-commercial vehicles (cars/jeeps/vans)

• Non-transferable: Pass is valid only on the vehicle and FASTag it is activated for

• Misuse (commercial use) will result in immediate deactivation without notice

• The FASTag must be properly affixed to the windshield for the pass to activate

Is the Annual Pass Mandatory?

No. This is an optional facility. Users can continue using their FASTag as per the existing pay-per-use model if they do not wish to opt for the Annual Pass.

Why This Matters

The Annual Pass scheme is a major step toward streamlining toll payment for regular commuters and promoting cashless, hassle-free travel across national highways. For frequent travelers, the ₹3,000 flat fee could translate into significant savings, while also reducing congestion at toll plazas due to fewer per-trip transactions.

With toll infrastructure expanding rapidly under Bharatmala and Gati Shakti, and digital tolling becoming the norm, this initiative signals a growing focus on user-centric, predictable pricing models in road transport.