Singapore's SATS to develop world-class cargo complex at Jewar airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently on a two-day visit to Singapore, announced a major partnership with Singapore's SATS Ltd on Tuesday. He said SATS, a global provider of airport services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a state-of-the-art cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar.

The chief minister held a discussion with SATS President and CEO Kerry Mok. "In his presence, SATS Ltd signed an MoU for the development of a world-class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar," he said.

During the visit, Adityanath also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar next month. "This project represents the new Uttar Pradesh - driven by infrastructure, connectivity, and opportunity," he said.

Additionally, SATS will establish a Taj SATS air catering kitchen, which will serve not only Jewar but also other airports across North India. "This partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as a leading aviation and logistics hub," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower, Energy, and Science & Technology in Singapore. An MoU was also signed between Uttar Pradesh’s investment agency (InvestUP) and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to "establish a strategic partnership focused on institutional capacity building, policy framework development and structured knowledge exchange to support sustainable economic growth, digital transformation and infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh."

On Monday, the UP CM met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed cooperation in investment and infrastructure development. In a social media post, Wong said Uttar Pradesh is the "third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India".

Singapore companies have been investing in Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, particularly logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, and there is potential for deeper business and investment linkages, he said. "We had a good exchange on opportunities for Singapore and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen economic ties and support business partnerships. I wish Chief Minister Adityanath a productive visit to Singapore," Wong said.

The Chief Minister said the India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for investment, infrastructure collaboration, and deeper economic engagement. "Uttar Pradesh remains committed to further strengthening our economic ties and advancing shared growth priorities," he said.



