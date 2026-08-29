Solar may remain king, but India’s next renewable boom could be in batteries and transmission

Solar remains the primary growth engine

The report expects solar to continue leading India's renewable expansion through 2030. India added 14.33 GW of solar capacity between April and July 2026, taking cumulative solar capacity to 164.59 GW.

The International Energy Agency expects Indian solar generation to grow by around 24% annually through 2030, supported by falling solar technology costs, large-scale auctions, rising commercial and industrial demand, rooftop adoption, government incentives and domestic module manufacturing.

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However, the rapid growth of solar is also changing the nature of the infrastructure challenge. Solar generation is concentrated during daylight hours, while electricity demand continues through the evening and night. This makes storage and grid infrastructure increasingly important to ensure that renewable power can be used when and where it is needed.

Batteries emerge as a major investment theme

Energy storage could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of India's next renewable cycle. The report gives battery storage a five-star conviction rating, placing it alongside solar and transmission and grid infrastructure among its highest-conviction investment themes.

Lithium-ion batteries, battery energy storage systems, pumped-storage hydro, flow batteries and emerging long-duration storage technologies are expected to play a larger role.

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The basic model is straightforward: solar generation during the day can charge batteries, which can then discharge during evening peaks. This can improve grid flexibility and reduce the mismatch between renewable generation and consumption. The report says India's storage market therefore has the potential to grow much faster than the traditional renewable-generation market.

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Transmission becomes the critical bottleneck

While storage addresses the timing problem, transmission addresses the location problem.

The report describes transmission as a “critical bottleneck and opportunity”, arguing that renewable generation cannot create economic value unless electricity can reach consumers. Renewable projects have already faced curtailment because transmission infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with rapid solar expansion.

This creates opportunities across transmission lines, substations, grid automation, smart grids, power electronics, energy-management systems, grid-scale storage and HVDC infrastructure.

The report's assessment is significant because it shifts the renewable investment story beyond power generators. Transmission companies, storage developers and equipment manufacturers could become increasingly important as renewable penetration rises.

199.5 GW capacity gap remains

India's clean-energy infrastructure build-out also has a substantial runway. With around 300.5 GW of non-fossil capacity already installed, the country would need approximately 199.5 GW of additional non-fossil capacity to reach the 500 GW objective by 2030.

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That requirement extends the opportunity across solar and wind developers, renewable EPC companies, transmission firms, battery manufacturers, storage developers, equipment makers and clean-energy financiers.

At the same time, electricity demand is projected to grow by approximately 6.4% annually through 2030, driven by industrialisation, urbanisation, air-conditioning, data centres, manufacturing, electric vehicles and rising household consumption.

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From solar farms to a clean-energy ecosystem

The report ultimately argues that India's renewable transition is moving beyond simply adding generation capacity. Its final investment view describes the next phase as “Generation + Storage + Transmission + Manufacturing + Digital Grid + Green Molecules.”

Solar is still expected to remain the largest source of incremental capacity, but the supporting ecosystem could increasingly determine how effectively that capacity is integrated into the power system.

For investors, the report gives India's renewable-energy sector an overall 8.8/10 rating, or “Strongly Positive”, with solar, energy storage, and transmission and grid infrastructure receiving the highest conviction.

The central message is clear: India's next renewable boom may not be only about producing more clean electricity. It could increasingly be about building the batteries, transmission networks and grid infrastructure needed to make that electricity usable.