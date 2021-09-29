Supertech approaches SC to restrict demolition to one tower of Noida project

Real estate developer Supertech that was asked to demolish its two 40-storey towers in Noida has approached the Supreme Court to stay the order. The realtor proposed an alternative plan to demolish only one of the two towers, arguing that it would save crores of rupees from being wasted and also be “beneficial for the environment”.

Supertech said that demolition of only one of the two towers -- T16 and T17 -- will also ensure compliance with minimum distance requirements and national building code. It also argued that it is not challenging the order but merely suggesting some changes to save crores of rupees.

The developer stated that demolishing T17 alone would ensure minimum distance requirement from another building, T1. T16 is already at a distance of 43 metres from T1 and, hence, not illegal.

It further added that it will build a green zone at the site of T17. Supertech has sought status quo on the demolition till the case is fully heard and decided upon.

The developer argued that the proposed idea will have a positive impact on the environment if the debris that is dumped in landfills can be reduced to one tower.

In an August 31 judgement, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, ordered the demolition of the twin towers, having 915 flats and shops. It said that the construction was done in violation of building by-laws and in collusion with NOIDA authority. It gave three months time to carry out the demolition under the supervision of NOIDA authority. The court ordered Supertech to refund to all flat owners in the towers the amount invested for the allotted flats along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum.

