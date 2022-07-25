ChrysCapital hires ex-L&T Infotech chief as operating partner

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has appointed Sanjay Jalona as Operating Partner to spearhead investments in the business services sector. Jalona will be based in the US and will be working closely with the advisory team in the areas of sourcing, identifying, evaluation, management and exit related activities in relation to investments made in this sector.

Established in 1999, the ChrysCapital group has approximately $5 billion of assets under management across nine funds.

The company’s marquee investors include institutions with a long-term horizon such as sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, fund of funds and more.

Jalona has spent three decades in the IT services sector and has most recently engaged as the CEO and Managing Director at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) where he led in the digital transformation of LTI into a technology and digital solutions company with client-centric innovation.

Commenting on Jalona’s appointment, Kunal Shroff, Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, said, “Sanjay is one of the most admired and recognized CEOs and adds a wealth of global expertise and experience to the Business Services sector for ChrysCapital. Given his phenomenal track record and experience working with some of the largest IT services firms, he will play an instrumental role in helping accelerate the growth for the fund’s portfolio companies. ChrysCapital has ambitions of creating a far bigger impact in global IT in the years to come and joining hands with Sanjay is a crucial step in that journey.”

Jalona has guided LTI through its IPO and under his leadership, the company crossed $2 billion in revenue.

He has also been adjudged the Business Today’s Best CEO 2022 in IT/ITES segment. Institutional Investor magazine has ranked Sanjay as the Best CEO across listed tech companies in Asia in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Prior to LTI, Jalona held leadership roles at Infosys, Gemplus and Wipro.

Commenting on his appointment, Jalona said, “During several years of interactions with ChrysCapital, I have come away thoroughly impressed with their focus, ability to spot trends early, and long-term horizon. I’m excited to partner with ChrysCapital and play a critical role in building the transformational companies of tomorrow.”

