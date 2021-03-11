Cognizant to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost of over 6 lakh employees, dependents, other workers

Information-Technology firm Cognizant has extended the COVID-19 vaccination coverage for all its employees in India. These include contract workers, support staff and security personnel.

Over 6 lakh people in the country would be covered by Cognizant, including its 2 lakh full-time employees as well as their dependents. About 50,000 support staff and their families would also be covered, reported LiveMint.

"As we look back on the year, we are pleased with how well we have executed on our top priorities throughout the pandemic: ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, while maintaining business continuity for our clients, and supporting efforts of governments around the world to contain the spread of the virus," Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar said.

Cognizant has also introduced policies that allow its employees to avail involuntary absence. This for the entire 14-day quarantine period. Cognizant employees can also take sick leave after the quarantine period as and when it is necessary for workers to do so.

In terms of medical insurance, Cognizant has added a special provision to cover the cost of COVID-19 treatment at home. "We have a special plan that allows employees to pay the premium and pick up additional top-up to cover covid-19 treatment costs," Nambiar explained.

Cognizant, in the initial days of the pandemic, had given its employees who are working from remote locations the option to get the cost of the data cards or dongle, as well as rentals, reimbursed by the firm. Nambiar added, "In case of employees using their personal internet connection for business purposes, we have been paying a monthly telecommuting allowance as part of their payroll based on business requirements".

