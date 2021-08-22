FinMin summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal snags

The finance ministry has "summoned" Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh, seeking an explanation pertaining to glitches on the new income tax (I-T) filing portal.

Taking to Twitter, the I-T department asked Parekh to clarify to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to why the snags have not been resolved even after 2.5 months since the launch of the new platform.

Taking into account the fact that since August 21, the portal "is not available", the Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why manifold glitches continue to mar the portal's smooth functioning.

"Why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the income tax department tweeted.

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

The new income tax e-filing portal "www.incometax.gov.in'' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.