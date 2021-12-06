HCL Technologies to hire 12,000 employees in the US over next 5 years

IT services major HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States in the next five years.

The company said it expects to recruit more than 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training program -- Rise at HCL. This is part of the organisation's global New Vistas program, which is designed to establish innovation and delivery centres in emerging cities around the world.

The company recently also launched its HCL Apprenticeship Program, which offers full-time tech jobs and fully-funded higher education for high school graduates in the US.

Notably, India's IT service firms are increasing localised workforce in key client geographies like the US and Europe to reduce the dependency on H1-B visas.



HCL's US recruitment efforts will focus on North Carolina, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and its recently launched global delivery center in Hartford, Connecticut. Qualified candidates will work across roles in IT consulting and technology, including agile application development, cloud, IT infrastructure services, IoT, data analytics and digital engineering.

"HCL Technologies has been a true partner for economic growth and job prosperity in Connecticut and across the United States," said Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut. "I congratulate HCL on their vision for tech job creation and plans for continued growth across the nation, and I look forward to their continued success," he added.

"At HCL Technologies we're committed to finding and nurturing the next generation of technology leadership," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCL Technologies.

"With 'Rise at HCL,' we offer a program that is focused on intensive training, from on-the-job learning to soft skills development. We are excited to work with recent and soon-to-be graduates to drive their advancement in the exciting tech space," he said.

HCL Technologies, which employs more than 1,87,000 people globally, continues to expand its footprint outside of India to bolster its now 32-year-old and 22,000-person strong US presence across 15 offices and multiple global delivery centers.

