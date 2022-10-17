IT hiring cools: TCS, Infosys & Wipro cut quarterly net employee additions by half in July-Sept

TCS, Infosys and Wipro have together halved their quarterly net employee additions during July-September 2022 to 20,144 from 42,590 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year amid moderating attrition as well as global uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the oil crisis, the US slowdown and inflation in major economies.

This is a sharp contrast to last year when a raging IT talent war had pushed up salaries to astronomical levels, where it was common for skilled employees to be negotiating 3-4 offers at the same time. The trend also drove up the demand and salaries of tech talent across industries such as banking and retail as they ramped up their in-house tech capabilities due to pandemic-accelerated digitisation.

Now, the IT majors are saying that the exceptionally high volumes of hiring in the previous quarters are slowly being utilised. While all three IT majors have slowed down hiring in the just-concluded quarter compared to a year ago, Wipro has seen the sharpest decline of 94.7 per cent from 11,475 net additions in Q2FY22 to 605 net additions in Q2FY23.

Looking at the numbers sequentially, the net head count additions are down to a third this quarter from the 60,170 the three IT majors added in the April-June 2022 quarter. Again, Wipro has seen the steepest decline of 96 per cent from the 30,558 it hired last quarter.

“The market has changed compared to a year ago. We still shoot for double digit growth…We certainly have in mind that there is a certain level of uncertainty we are talking about. But we have in mind that our demand doesn’t go down,” Wipro CEO & MD Thierry Delaporte had said after the results announcement.



The cooling in IT hiring in India comes against the backdrop of major global tech firms such as Alphabet-owned Google, Microsoft, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Twitter slowing their hiring or trimming staff amid global headwinds.

Meanwhile, year-to-date attrition is also moderating among the Indian IT majors, although it is still 20 per cent-plus. While Infosys and Wipro have seen their attrition levels cool down by a few points, TCS’s attrition has spiked to 21.5 per cent from 19.7 per cent.

Candidates have also been complaining of delay in fresher onboarding by all leading IT majors. IT employee association NITES has even filed a complaint with the Labour Ministry against Wipro over this. This is again a sharp contrast to last year when companies were in a bidding war to onboard as many freshers as possible to build their talent pipeline to cater to the increased demand for software and digital services due to the pandemic-led digitisation of almost all industries. The top four of them -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL – had planned to hire 1.6 lakh freshers in FY23. They hired 2.2 lakh freshers in the previous year. American companies are the largest client for all IT majors in India.

On the issue, Delaporte said: “You see Ukraine, oil crisis, slowdown in America and most other economies, you see inflation. It’s a reality. Our job is to listen to our clients. They are not saying they are cutting down on technology, they are saying we don’t know, there is a level of uncertainty. Our responsibility is to be honest that there is a level of uncertainty,” adding that Wipro’s project pipeline and deal booking are strong.

