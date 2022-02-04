L&T Infotech 22nd strongest IT services brand globally with $1 bn valuation

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has consolidated its position as one of the fastest-growing IT Services brands of the year, as per the latest report by brand valuation and strategy consultancy firm, Brand Finance.

The report further states that the IT services and consulting company has been ranked 22 among the top 25 most valuable IT services brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022 ranking, the company said in a statement.



LTI's brand value reached $1.1 billion, and its brand strength has increased to 67/100, the report stated highlighting the IT major's exceptional growth of 83 per cent in its brand value since 2020.

Also Read: L&T Infotech shares gain 3% post Q3 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?



The research from Brand Finance noted that LTI has consistently delivered growth year-on-year (YoY) and shows no signs of slowing down. The company's brand value is rising quickly within a highly competitive space and the company is fast becoming one of the most exciting brands in the sector, according to the statement.



Commenting on the development, Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said, "We are proud and inspired by this recognition from Brand Finance. It is our relentless focus on customer satisfaction that facilitated this exponential growth in LTI's brand value while earning respect and distinction as a world-leading IT services brand."