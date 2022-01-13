Mindtree Q3 net profit jumps 34% YoY to Rs 437 crore

IT services company Mindtree on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 437 crore for the quarter ended December 21, 2021 (Q3 FY22), up 34 per cent as against Rs 326 crore logged in the same period last year.

The technology consulting and services company's revenue from operations was Rs 2,750 crore, clocking a growth of 36 per cent from a year ago. It stood at Rs 2,023 crore in the same period last year.

Mindtree, in its quarterly earnings report, said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at Rs 528.9 crore, a margin of 19 per cent.

The company further stated that it secured deals worth $358 million in the December quarter (Q3 FY22) as against $360 million in the preceding quarter, whereas its attrition rate jumped 4.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 21.9 per cent.

"We are pleased to have continued our positive revenue momentum through the third quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining, and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree.

"Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency reflects the strength of our strategy, execution, partnerships, and continued investments in our business and people. Our order book for the quarter was $358 million, up 14.6% year-over-year, and our year-to-date deal TCV crossed $1.2 billion," he added.

Chatterjee further stated that the company's EBITDA margin for the December quarter stood at 21.5%.

"In the first nine months alone, our PAT of $158.8 million surpassed PAT of the preceding fiscal year. The passion of our future-ready talent and the trust of our clients position us well in our endeavour to continue to deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the coming years," he noted.

