TCS inks 10-year deal with Transport for London to design, operate mobility system

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday that it has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will transform the administration of taxi and private hire vehicles in London.

The financial details of the 10-year contract, however, were not disclosed.

Over the course of the 10-year contract - which has the opportunity for a five-year extension - TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, responding to evolving industry trends and customer demands, the IT services major said in a statement.

TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation.

"The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels," the statement read.

"Streamlined workflows link the user-friendly front-end interfaces with back-end activities such as bookings, personal detail processing and vehicle inspections. This digital shift by design, will encourage a self-service approach among licensees. Further, with data hosted on AWS cloud, the new solution will be scalable to accommodate future growth, and resilient so customers don't face outages during operational hours," it added.

"TfL is the foremost transportation authority in the world with its innovative approach to managing urban transportation with the use of technology and data. The new TCS-designed technology system will meet TfL's key objectives, enhance customer experience and enable future requirements including connected, shared, electric, autonomous vehicle registrations," said Amit Kapur, country head, TCS UK and Ireland.

The new system will be flexible and extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation. TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process.

Graham Robinson, GM, Taxi and Private Hire, TfL, noted, "An efficient and effective licensing system is paramount for any regulator overseeing taxi and private hire operations in a world city. We are pleased to have signed this contract with TCS, as it ensures our business keeps pace with technological developments and gives the best possible service to licensees."

TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees and is a significant contributor to the UK economy and to local community initiatives across the country.