Tech Mahindra and Gujarat govt to hire more than 3,000 people in next 5 years

The Gujarat government and Tech Mahindra have signed a memorandum of understanding to offer cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. The IT services company has said that it will expand its operations in Gujarat and employ more than 3,000 professionals in the next five years.

The Gujarat government has launched the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy(2022-27), which plans to empower small and medium businesses in the state and cash on digital innovations.

“The Government is committed to supporting businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us enable the same but also result in the overall development of the city," said Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.

Describing its part in the collaboration, Tech Mahindra said that it will provide digital engineering services to enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams, the company said.

C P Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “The MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services."

Under the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy(2022-27), the government has signed MoUs with 15 IT companies under its Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana. Besides Tech Mahindra, companies such as Rishabh Software, Cygnet Infotech, Entigrity Pvt Ltd., Gateway Group of companies, QX Global Group, and Analytix Business Solutions, etc., have signed deals with the Gujarat government. All these companies have invested or will invest in various technology modernisation and transformation projects in the state. In all, the companies are expected to generate around 26,750 high-skilled IT employment opportunities for the state.

As per news reports, the Gujarat government had signed an MoU with engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up an IT technology park and an IT-enabled services technology park in Vadodara. The project will be developed in the next 5 years at an investment of Rs 7,000 crore.