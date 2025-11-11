Alembic Pharma looks to expand branded portfolio, strengthen complex generics and injectables pipeline

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is expanding its presence in the United States through a broader portfolio of complex generics, injectables, and an entry into branded drugs following the acquisition of Utility Therapeutics. The company plans to build a more diversified business mix while maintaining steady growth across India and other key international markets.

“The Utility Therapeutics acquisition gives us access to Pivya, a product for urinary tract infections with a stable market in the U.S.,” said G. Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer, Alembic Pharmaceuticals. “It marks our entry into branded products and will help us balance the portfolio over time.”

Alembic is maintaining R&D investment in the second quarter at around 10 per cent of revenue to strengthen its pipeline across oral dosage forms, specialty therapies, and injectables. “Our focus is on developing complex products and supporting the facilities we have created for these specialities,” Krishnan said.

The company is also expanding its presence in Europe, Latin America, Australia, and Canada. “Growth for Alembic has been broad-based, particularly across ex-U.S. markets,” Krishnan said. “We will continue to deepen our presence in these regions and explore new opportunities across Europe and Latin America.”

In the domestic market, Alembic is working on improving field productivity and operational efficiency to sustain momentum. “We have undertaken several initiatives in the India business to improve execution, and we expect these to yield results in the coming quarters,” Krishnan added.

In the second quarter of FY26, Alembic reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, supported by higher volumes in the U.S. and international markets and steady performance in India. The company launched six to seven products in the first half of the year and expects a similar pace in the second half.

“The U.S. environment has stabilised compared to earlier quarters,” Krishnan said. “Our approach is to drive higher volumes, improve backend efficiencies, and continue launching new products to strengthen our position in key markets.”

As Alembic prepares for FY27, the company’s priorities remain centred on portfolio expansion, disciplined execution, and maintaining profitability across markets. “We will continue to focus on strengthening our U.S. base, expanding the branded portfolio, and ensuring consistent growth across businesses,” Krishnan said.