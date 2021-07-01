Blow to Serum Institute as govt panel says no to Covovax trial on children

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended against allowing Serum Institute of India (SII) to carry out phase two and three clinical trials of Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 2-17 years.

The panel also asked the Pune-based pharma giant to conclude trials on adults first.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), noted that the vaccine has not been granted approval in any country, sources told PTI.

"It also recommended that the Pune-based company should submit the safety and immunogenicity data (of Covovax) from the ongoing clinical trial in adults for considering the conduct of a clinical trial in children," a source added.

Serum Institute had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 28 seeking the latter's permission to conduct a trial on Covovax on 920 children, 460 each in the 12-17 and 2-11 age groups, at 10 sites.

Meanwhile, DCGI has given its approval to the recommendations of the expert panel, according to the report.

Serum Institute had earlier in June (2021) said it hopes to begin clinical trials of Covovax on children by July and unveil the vaccine for adults in India by September.

In August 2020, US-based drugmaker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with Serum Institute for the development and commercialisation of the former's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, in low- and middle-income nations and India.

Clinical trials of Covovax started in India in March. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said last week that the company has already started manufacturing the first batch of Covovax.